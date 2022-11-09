Dark Souls Remastered PC Servers Finally Return

After a prolonged period of time being down, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment have finally brought back the PC servers for Dark Souls Remastered. For nearly the entirety of 2022, numerous Dark Souls games on PC had their servers taken offline due to exploits that had been found with each. And while many Dark Souls titles have slowly been re-gaining their multiplayer functionality, the remastered edition of the original game is now back to its normal state.

Announced on social media this morning, Bandai Namco informed fans that the servers for Dark Souls Remastered are back up once again. While Dark Souls Remastered has still been playable on PC in a general sense, the PvP component of the game has been inaccessible due to the servers being offline. Fortunately, this is no longer the case, which means players can now begin invading others and wreaking havoc.

The only downside about this whole situation is that Dark Souls Remastered is the only version of the first game in the series on PC that will have its multiplayer servers coming back. Bandai Namco announced recently that Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition, which was previously the original version of the title available on PC, wouldn't have its multiplayer functionality reinstated. The reason for this decision stemmed from the fact that Prepare to Die Edition has become a bit old, which led to Bandai Namco looking to essentially retire its online functions. As such, if you want to play the original Dark Souls in its full form, Remastered is now your only option on PC.

All in all, it's good to see that these ongoing issues with the Dark Souls series on PC have seemingly been rectified. While it remains to be seen if any new problems arise now that the servers are back online, hopefully, these errors will end up being a thing of the past.

