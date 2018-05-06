Dark Souls Remastered Network Test Available For Preload On Xbox One, PS4

If you’ve been looking to give Dark Souls Remastered a try with the Network Test that was previously announced, here’s your last chance to get on board!

Bandai Namco has confirmed that the Remastered Network test is now available for pre-load, so you can get prepared for when it kicks off this coming weekend. You can download it for PlayStation 4 here, and on Xbox One here.

Now, there’s a catch. This serves as a warning as to how long it’ll be available for preload. You only have between now and May 8 to add it to your library. After all, you may not be able to access it when the Network test kicks off on May 11. It never hurts to get a jump ahead. Just make sure you have room for a 3.19GB download, as that’s the size of the game.

Here’s the full description for the Network test, as listed on the official game page:

Praise the Sun!

This is the DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED Network Test version for May 11-12.

Times that the servers are scheduled to be on are below (PDT):

6:00 PM (Friday) – 12:00 AM (Saturday)

6:00 PM (Saturday) – 12:00 AM (Sunday)

*This DARK SOULS: REMASTERED Network Test client will only be available for download from 5/1 to 5/8.

Players will play the game as testers to play the game before release.

This Network Test is to ensure that the game will be able to manage its online capabilities on the day of release.

The network test will be free of charge and will be available to all players.

We hope that you will take the time to join in on this opportunity.

[Details of the Network Test]

・Test the server limit

・Test the multiplayer function

It’ll be a good chance to try out the game before it becomes available later this month, on May 25, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The Nintendo Switch version was recently delayed and will come out at a later time. Hopefully we’ll see a Network Test for that version down the road — perhaps later this summer when Bandai Namco confirms its latest release date. We’ll certainly let you know!