‘Dark Souls Trilogy’ Coming to PS4, Xbox One This Fall

This morning, Bandai Namco announced that the Dark Souls Trilogy will be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox one on October 19. The game will set you back $79.99, and comes with Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, and Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition. Basically, it’s every version of Dark Souls with every bit of DLC and every update, right out of the box. Check out the trailer above!

Mere months out from the release of Dark Souls: Remastered, the trilogy will give newcomers the perfect entry point to this long-running, iconic series. Have you ever wondered if Dark Souls really is hard as everyone says it is? Have you ever wondered why everyone compares every new game to Dark Souls in some way? Have you ever seen a gif from a Dark Souls boss fight and wondered what it might be like to try toppling the beast yourself? This is your chance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The DARK SOULS Trilogy gives those who haven’t played the DARK SOULS series a great opportunity to jump in and experience what has become one of the most influential video game series of the past decade,” said Jenn Tsang, Marketing Brand Manager for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “The magic of DARK SOULS lies within its ability to challenge players with highly rewarding gameplay and deliver a euphoric sense of accomplishment after beating a particularly tough boss, or area in the game. We hope to share that feeling with new players through DARK SOULS Trilogy.”

As someone who has played all three Dark Souls games (and beat two of them), I can tell you that this is one collection that belongs on your shelf. Forget what you think you know, and leave the hype behind; this is a series that has to be experienced to be understood. Even if you’ve watched gameplay and feel like Dark Souls “isn’t for you,” I’d recommend at least dipping your toe in and finding a weapon that you enjoy using. Don’t worry about finding everything or min / maxing your build. Just explore this world and have fun, and I guarantee you’ll have a journey of a lifetime.

Good luck, have fun, and prepare to die.