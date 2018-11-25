‘Darksiders III’ Gets a New Trailer Featuring Fury and Her Horse

In less than 48 hours, we’ll be treated to the return of the Darksiders franchise for the first time in six years, as Darksiders III makes its debut with a new Horseman, Fury, attempting to right the wrongs of the Seven Deadly Sins. And to celebrate the game’s release, we’ve got a subtle new trailer that takes a close look at the would-be heroine, as well as her horse, Rampage.

In the trailer, we see Fury make her way across a desolate canyon, continuously scratching alongside the wall as she leaves a deeper and deeper impact she comes across it. We also get a close look at her relationship with Rampage, a glowing steed that accompanies her over the course of some levels within the game.

Though we don’t see Fury come across any enemies in the trailer, we do get the notion of what the game is all about, as she rides along Rampage to the tune of “Horse With No Name.”

After a few more seconds of footage, we get the words “The Wait Is Over,” with the Darksiders III title showing. It’s a bit different from what you’d normally see from a launch trailer, but the message definitely hits home for Darksiders fans. You can watch it above.

We’ll have a review of the game for you this week, but here’s the full rundown of what to expect when the game drops in a couple of days:

Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash Action Adventure where players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, FURY must succeed where many have failed – to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Darksiders III is the long-anticipated, third chapter in the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise.

Play as FURY – a mage who must rely on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil on Earth!

Harness FURY’s magic to unleash her various forms – each granting her access to new weapons, moves and traversal abilities.

Explore an open-ended, living, free-form game world in which FURY moves back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the story.

Defeat the Seven Deadly Sins and their servants who range from mystical creatures to degenerated beings.

Sit in awe of Darksiders signature art style – expansive post-apocalyptic environments that take the player from the heights of heaven to the depths of hell, dilapidated by war and decay and overrun by nature.

Darksiders III arrives on November 27 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.