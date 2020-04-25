David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad Just Gave Away a Lot of Money and the Internet Loves It
If you're one of the millions who've tuned into David Dobrik and his vlogs over the past few years, you'll know the YouTube personality never falls short when it comes to generosity. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on his content creation between him and his Vlog Squad but on Friday afternoon, Dobrik returned with his first video in a month. As you might expect, the creator didn't stop short of surprising the masses with one of his biggest-ever giveaways.
Getting help from his assistant Natalie and fellow YouTuber Jason Nash, Dobrik started his video by driving around Los Angeles and gifting unsuspecting recipients dozens of new Xbox One Xs, Playstation 4s, and iPads. But things didn't stop there. No, Dobrik went on to hand out thousands of dollars in cash to some of his fans who have been struggling with no work. Then, on top of it all, he gifted a handful of brand new cars to even more fans.
Dozens of video game consoles, plenty of cash, and new cars later, Dobrik became a worldwide trend. Watch the epic video above then keep scrolling to see what the internet is saying about Dobrik's much-awaited return to YouTube:
Real-Life Angel
david dobrik has a special place in heaven just for him 🥺 pic.twitter.com/JMmJKXW27j— ayanna⋆ (@STRIPPERSGRANT) April 24, 2020
Too Pure
david dobrik is too pure for this world pic.twitter.com/qAANgK25ZO— 𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐢𝐧 ☾ (@japansmercy) April 24, 2020
Angel x2
the way david dobrik gave families in need $10,000 and even gifted a few cars!!! he is truly an angel!!! pic.twitter.com/ZHxjlBfSsS— erica (@1979kian) April 24, 2020
Happy Tears
DAVID DOBRIK you are an angel ty for marking me cry Againnn 🥺— laura mellado (@lauramellado) April 24, 2020
We Stan
we honestly don’t deserve david dobrik. he’s out there giving out cars, checks for $10k + merch, ipads, xboxs, ps4s for people who are in a difficult situation during this time. this is why i love and stan this guy— hatice (@DOBRIKSCAMERA) April 24, 2020
Big Cannon Energy
David dobrik shooting $10,000 checks out of a t shirt cannon at random people from his car is the kind of energy I needed to see in the world right now.— RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) April 24, 2020
#GoodAssGuy
david dobrik man... what a good ass guy— Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) April 24, 2020
Pure Soul
David Dobrik has such a pure soul literally what did we do to deserve him pic.twitter.com/JI4KXpJzMD— Crystal 🦋✨ (@crisayygv) April 24, 2020
Lucky Recipient
Sooo David Dobrik gave me n my fam 10 racks during this quarantine 🥺 pic.twitter.com/TAX2dD1Sjd— mena (@axmenaa) April 21, 2020
Kindest Heart
david dobrik is the most generous person on earth. he really has the biggest heart🥺pic.twitter.com/3Y8Nmy7jYD— jordyn (@poutyrem) April 24, 2020
