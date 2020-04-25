David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad Just Gave Away a Lot of Money and the Internet Loves It

If you're one of the millions who've tuned into David Dobrik and his vlogs over the past few years, you'll know the YouTube personality never falls short when it comes to generosity. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on his content creation between him and his Vlog Squad but on Friday afternoon, Dobrik returned with his first video in a month. As you might expect, the creator didn't stop short of surprising the masses with one of his biggest-ever giveaways.

Getting help from his assistant Natalie and fellow YouTuber Jason Nash, Dobrik started his video by driving around Los Angeles and gifting unsuspecting recipients dozens of new Xbox One Xs, Playstation 4s, and iPads. But things didn't stop there. No, Dobrik went on to hand out thousands of dollars in cash to some of his fans who have been struggling with no work. Then, on top of it all, he gifted a handful of brand new cars to even more fans.

Dozens of video game consoles, plenty of cash, and new cars later, Dobrik became a worldwide trend. Watch the epic video above then keep scrolling to see what the internet is saying about Dobrik's much-awaited return to YouTube: