Days Gone Gets Free Content Update, Including Harder Difficulty

Now that Days Gone has been out for a little while, the patches that were released shortly after release have slowed down a bit. In fact, it has been over two weeks since the last notable update from Bend Studio arrived. That said, a new content has popped up, which is now available to players for free, and it includes a plethora of goodies for all to enjoy. Among the new and shiny things for players to enjoy is a harder difficulty mode, the beginning of a series of challenges, and even a few bug fixes to hopefully resolve some issues that players have been experiencing.

As can be seen in the video above, the new Days Gone patch adds the Survival Difficulty, which will make enemies deadlier, brings an immersive HUD with it, disables Fast Travel, and much more. In addition to the harder difficulty, some progression issues have been fixed as well as some bugs. You can check out the full patch notes from Bend Studio below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Survival Difficulty Mode

Survival difficulty mode has been included in this latest patch

This mode includes an immersive HUD

Enemies will deal more damage

Fast Travel has been blocked in this mode

Survival Vision has been modified in this mode

Complete Survival difficulty mode for a new bike decal

Two new trophies have been added exclusive to this new difficulty mode

Progression Issues

Fixed the issue where players didn’t have access to the rock item during certain missions

Items that drop from Bounty jobs should now be acquirable after the target is taken out

Players should not be blocked from completing certain Bounty jobs

The mission cinematic for “There’s Nothing You Can Do” will properly trigger

Resolved the issue with the knife in the mission “Sherman’s Camp Is Crawling”

General Fixes

Added a tutorial pop-up screen for recovering your bike

Audio improvements have been made for all the guns

Adjusted the reticle to be more visible when shooting

Fixed a player respawn issue in Old Farewell

Various bug fixes and stability improvements

Days Gone is currently available exclusively on PlayStation 4. In addition to what has been added with the latest patch, there will be weekly challenges that begin to arrive on June 20th. For more information on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Glad to see some new content in Days Gone? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!