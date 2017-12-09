Days Gone Set For A 2018 Release, More Info Revealed

The PlayStation Experience is housing many celebrations for the Sony platform, including a fantastic look into what’s to come in the coming year for gaming. Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios President Shuhei Yoshida shed some light on a highly anticipated title coming up called Days Gone, and we now we have a release window and a little more about the game!

Days Gone is definitively set to release in 2018, which is the first time we’ve gotten any sort of announcement. With Sony’s love for announcing games a smidge too early, many were wondering if this was going to be one of those 2019-2020 titles, but it’s good to hear that won’t be the case! Yoshida also gave us a little sneak into his experience having played the title for a few hours now. According to Yoshida, it’s 100% playable from start to finish at this moment, with only a few tweaks needed here and there. Though it won’t be a demo-able game at this year’s Experience, it is good to know that the title, for the most part, is good to go!

Yoshida also briefly touched on the similarities noted by fans between Days Gone and The Last Of Us Part II. Many wondered if the two zombie-centric titles were too close in narratives for comfort, but Yoshida was very quick to lay those concerns to rest stating that both creative titles went in very, very different directions creatively. As for now, players excited for the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive will just have to wait until we get a more solid release date for the horror title and enjoy the rest of this weekend’s PlayStation Experience!