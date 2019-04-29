Days Gone Update Fixes a Few Bugs, Studio Addresses Audio Issues

Bend Studios’ Days Gone has been out for a couple days now, and while some people taking to the adventure of Deacon St. John have found the experience to fall a little flat, many players have been enjoying their time. However, the ride hasn’t been entirely smooth, as a few bugs have popped up, including one that severely messes with the audio of the game, even to the point where mostly everything is inaudible. That said, the developers have released yet another patch to take care of a couple of the known issues, but the audio bug has yet to be resolved.

In a post on the Days Done subreddit, the developers at Bend Studio outlined the fixes that were included in patch 1.05. “This patch includes some fixes and our team is focusing on the dropped audio bug along with the multiple save issue some of you are experiencing,” they said. As for the patch notes, there isn’t much, but they can be found below:

General Fixes

A fix for a streaming issue in a certain locations

Crash Fixes

Fixed a bug where some players experienced a crash when booting up the game

Known Issue

Audio dropping out/muted. If you are experiencing this, equip the default exhaust to your bike. We are looking into a resolution for this issue.

As can be seen in the minimal patch notes above, if you are experiencing the audio issue in Days Gone, “equip the default exhaust to your bike.” It’s unknown when this will be resolved, but we imagine it’s near the top of the team’s list for things to fix. Until then, just keep on surviving.

Days Gone is currently available exclusively on PlayStation 4. For more about the recently released game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“If you average out Days Gone’s shortcomings with its redeeming moments, you’re left with a game that’s just perfectly alright in every sense of the word, nothing more though perhaps a bit less. There are certainly those who are hyped for Days Gone and will no doubt enjoy everything Bend Studio and Sony has to offer while patiently awaiting the free content and bug fixes that are to come. For those who held a casual or tentative interest, though, it’s a game best bought on sale or used to hold you over until your next big purchase.”

What do you think about all of this? Have you encountered this audio bug in Days Gone, or have you been able to escape it so far?

