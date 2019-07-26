Warner Bros. Montreal Reconfirms It’s Working on a DC Comics Game

It’s been awhile since we heard from Warner Bros. Montreal, the developer best-known for Batman: Arkham Origins, the one non-Rocksteady Batman: Arkham game, and the most divisive title in the series. The last time we heard from the Canadian studio, it was working on not one, but two DC Comics games. That said, we haven’t seen a proper release from the game since 2014, and nothing at all since 2015, when it released Batgirl: A Matter of Family, story DLC for Batman: Arkham Knight.

The long silence from the developer has many wondering what’s going on over there in Montreal, and is causing some to grow worried it’s no longer making the two DC-based titles. However, we know it’s still at least working on one, as a developer at the studio recently confirmed he’s working on an unannounced DC Comics game.

As for when we will hear more about either of these two games, who knows. It’s been awhile, and the more time pasts, the more you’d bet on an announcement being on the horizon. But I was saying the same thing back in 2017. And in 2018. And now we are more than halfway through 2019, and still nothing. So, who knows.

For those that don’t know: DC Comics is subsidiary of Warner Bros. Interactive, and was founded in 2010. Its first release came in 2012 via Batman: Arkham City Armored Edition. Then in 2013 it released Cartoon Universe and Batman: Arkham Origins, the latter being the title that earned it some notoriety. Theb in 2014, it released Lego Legends of China Online. And then in 2015, came the aforementioned Batgirl DLC. It released five products in roughly three to four years. In the three to four years since, nothing, suggesting what’s working on is either big, or it’s been going through development issues. I suppose both could be true as well.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you hope Warner Bros. Montreal is working on, and what DC Comics game would you like to see? More Batman or something else?