DC: Dark Legion Announced, First Teaser Trailer Revealed

Today, developer FunPlus has announced a new mobile game based on The Batman Who Laughs alternate version of The Caped Crusader that was first introduced during the Dark Nights: Metal crossover event in 2017. It's being called DC: Dark Legion and is said to be an "action-packed strategy game" that pits players up against The Batman Who Laughs and his evil Dark Knights. For those not up-to-date with that run, those characters are all "twisted versions" of famous DC characters, though most of them are Dark Multiverse spin-offs of Batman.

DC: Dark Legion puts players in the shoes of a 31st-century agent who's been asked to lead the world's superheroes into battle against the enemies of the Dark Multiverse. FunPlus isn't giving away everything, but we do know that most of the major characters are involved, including Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Black Adam, and Green Arrow. Considering this is a mobile game, we'll likely see tons more added over the course of the game's lifespan, especially as players dig deeper into the Dark Multiverse.

The information FunPlus put today says that players will be able to "build their own hero base, level up their superpowers and equipment, and lead a squad of their favorite characters to fight powerful villains...alongside their friends." Unfortunately, neither the press release nor the short teaser gets into the actual gameplay besides describing it as a strategy game. That said, the studio has previously developed games like State of Survival for mobile, so it's safe to expect something inside a similar wheelhouse to that title. Similar to what's described in the DC: Dark Legion press release, State of Survival includes several heroes that you can level up and a base that's used to train your characters and rebuild the world. While it's impossible to say for sure, it certainly seems like DC: Dark Legion will be replicating that to some degree.

DC: Dark Legion doesn't currently have a firm release date. Instead, FunPlus has opted to go with the nebulous "this fall." When the game does launch, it'll come to mobile devices.