Dark Nights: Death Metal: What Happens To The Batman Who Laughs?

Dark Nights: Death Metal #7 delivers an epic battle between Wonder Woman and The Batman Who Laughs, who is now at his most powerful and literally just entombed and then destroyed one of the ancient Hands that created the multiverse. To say the stakes are high in this battle is an understatement, and the anticipated throwdown more than delivers. The question is then by issue's end, what happens to the Batman Who Laughs and what does it mean for his future? That's what we're here to break down for you, and obviously spoilers incoming so you've been warned.

The Batman Who Laughs offers Diana the chance to save her multiverse from the Hands who have come to undo the multiverse they created after the death of Perpetua, and all she has to do is join him. She doesn't have the power to create multiverses with Anti-Crisis energy, but he can create using Crisis energy, and she knows the Hands will undo everything if she doesn't join him.

Wonder Woman pushes beyond that realization and uses the energy supplied by the bravery of her friends and heroes who are sacrificing themselves to fight for hope to pummel The Batman Who Laughs, punching him so hard at one point that she sends him forward in time all the way to then end of everything.

There awaits the Death Sun, into which all Earths, all stories, and all matter have been absorbed. The Batman Who Laughs offers her one last chance to save her multiverse as the Hands approach, and Diana battles the guilt and sorrow of everything she knows and has known being undone and fading away.

The Batman Who Laughs is begging her to save everyone as she pushes him into the flames of the Death Sun, telling her to imagine what it could be. Diana does imagine it, an Earth and she and everyone she cares about is together, happy, and above all safe. Where they are restored and young again, and a place where none of these events happened. She then closes her eyes to see it all even better as she pushes him screaming into the flames.

It would seem that The Batman Who Laughs has finally met his end, though there is a suggestion that a threat is lurking, which is why the Hands recruit Wonder Woman to ascend and help them protect this new multiverse.

(Photo: DC Comics)

Will this be the last we see of him? Who knows, but at least for now, it would seem he is off the table.

You can find the official description for Death Metal #7 below.

"The song remains anything but the same as the house lights start to come up on DC’s biggest, baddest battle for control of the Multiverse! The Darkest Knight is on the verge of ending this concert once and for all, but Wonder Woman has more than just a greatest hit planned. The Amazonian warrior stands ready to shred the Darkest Knight, solo! Plus, this extra-sized finale issue includes not one but two mind-blowing epilogues that lead directly into the next phase of the DC Universe-and no fan will want to miss that!"

Dark Nights: Death Metal #7 is available in comic stores now.

