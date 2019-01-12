‘DC Universe Online’ Celebrates Anniversary With Some Freebies

For those enjoying the world of DC Universe Online, the team over at DayBreak are ringing in 8 years of glorious game time with some free goodies for players to enjoy. With the Attack of the Anti-Monitor event in full swing until the end of the month, there’s a few solid reasons to get back into the action.

There are two separate versions of free gifts for the community: Free for everyone, and free for members. “Everyone, log in to celebrate the DCUO 8th Anniversary and receive your FREE CR210 Character Advance,” reads the studio’s latest blog post. “Get caught up on your main character, boost up an alt, or start a whole new adventure – it’s up to you! This character advance comes with the new House of El 2019 gear suit, an Artifact Starter Pack, an Exobyte Cache to get your Augments up to date, Episode 30: Earth 3, about 85 skill points, and a grab bag of consumables.”

The House of El 2019 gear style is also available through Style Unlocking in the Style Menu and from there, it can be equipped for any character.

The studio added about the free-for-all gifts, “To claim your free CR210 Character Advance, you must log in between now and January 31, 2019. Once you have logged in, you may use the advance right away or save it for a later time. One per account. Additional CR210 Character Advances may be purchased at Character Creation or Character Select.”

For members, there are a few extra goodies to look forward to with the Member Appreciation Gift Box. This will come with an exclusive Member Gift Artifact Cache, which allows players to choose one of fourteen artifacts, a “ton” of Nth Metal, a new Brainiac Lair Theme, and Marks of Victory.

Additionally, open episodes are back and players can partake through episode 32 from now until the end of the month. To cash in on the episodes and free goodies listed above, make sure to log-in before January 31st!