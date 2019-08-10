DC Universe Online Is Now Available on Nintendo Switch

DC Universe Online, the popular, long-running free-to-play MMORPG from Daybreak Games set within a version of DC Comics’ universe, gets a little larger today with its official release on Nintendo Switch. That includes more than 30 episodes of content within the game, with more to come later this year.

For those interested, DC Universe Online is available to download via Nintendo’s eShop right here. It’s a rather hefty download at 24.2 GB, and requires an SD card to play. Unlike many other multiplayer games, however, DC Universe Online does not require a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

“DC Universe Online is the ultimate Super Hero fantasy,” DC Universe Online Creative Director SJ Mueller said in a press release. “Who hasn’t imagined what their own Super Hero would look like or what superpowers they’d have? Then hit the streets of Gotham City and Metropolis and partner with the greats like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, or even The Joker. In DCUO, it’s YOUR character, with the DC Universe as your playground to either protect or conquer!”

Here’s how Daybreak Games describes DC Universe Online:

“Lex Luthor has traveled back through time with news of a dire future: While the heroes and villains spent years battling amongst themselves, Brainiac has been feeding on their powers, building strength to return to Earth and destroy humanity. To change the future, Lex has come back to set off a device that bestows superpowers to thousands of everyday citizens and give humanity a fighting chance. Can Brainiac be stopped, or is this another nefarious Lex Luthor plot?”

DC Universe Online is currently available to play for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.