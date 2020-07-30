DC Universe Online Officially Launches Wonderverse Episode

DC Universe Online has developed legions of fans over its near-decade of existence, providing hours of gameplay opportunities inspired by DC Comics characters. The game has years worth of "episodes" weaving in different corners of the DC universe -- and it looks like the newest one is fast approaching. On Thursday, Dimensional Ink Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment officially launched "Wonderverse", the latest event and episode within the game. Wonderverse will allow players to take up arms with the Council of Wonder Women -- Nubia, Flashpoint Wonder Woman, Red Son Wonder Woman, and more -- as their universes collapse. Together, they must face the Olympian Gods and the New Gods to repair the cracked Source Wall and restore order before it is too late.

"It's something that nobody really thought about, but then when I brought it up to DC, they were like, "That's amazing. Why haven't we done that before?" And I'm like, "I don't know! Dibs. It's my idea," DCUO creative director SJ Mueller recently told ComicBook.com. "And they were like, "Go for it. It's awesome". They even love the title that the team came up with."

"I just had this idea of -- we have a council of Batman from across the different multiverses, and we have a council of Lex Luthors," Mueller continued. "Obviously, Wonder Woman has grown in popularity and mainstream appeal, even though she's been amazing forever. She's just huge. I was like, "I really want to do a huge Wonder Woman episode, but we've already done Amazon Fury, which was a three-part story arc that featured Wonder Woman very prominently. What can we do now?" And the only thing that really just jumped in the front of my mind was, "More Wonder Woman! More Wonder Woman!" So we have our council of Wonder Women now from various different universes in the DC multiverse.

Wonderverse will introduce new daily and weekly Open World missions, raid-like world bosses, a brand-new Solo and Alert, as well as Normal and Elite versions of a new Raid. It will also introduce fans to the game's version of Grail, also known as the daughter of Darkseid.

"I think that was the big surprise. Like nobody expected Grail to be part of Wonderverse," Muelller told us. "She's very much a multiversal character herself, because she kind of goes interdimensional. She's the daughter of Darkseid - yeah, the Darkseid -and Myrina. So she's half Amazon, half Darkseid and she's like this perfect representation of these things colliding in this episode. Old gods, like the Greek gods, the heavenly gods, and the Celtic gods. And then you have the New Gods as they call themselves: Darkseid, Orion, Steppenwolf, Kalibak. Old Gods versus New Gods is a big theme we have in this episode."

DC Universe Online EPISODE 38: WONDERVERSE is available starting this Thursday, July 30 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

