Dead by Daylight Update Fixes Issues with Alien DLC, Patch Notes Revealed

Dead by Daylight's Alien DLC is out now with players finally able to hunt Survivors as the Xenomorph from the Alien movie or survive themselves as Ellen Ripley. While that paid DLC spent some time on the test servers to work out any issues before its release, some problems still persisted or only became evident after the DLC was already out. Thankfully for those who've already bout the Alien Chapter, developer Behaviour Interactive returned this week with another update focused more on bugfixes with many of those fixes tied directly to the Alien Chapter, its new characters, and the Nostromo Wreckage map.

No balance changes were included in this update, so aside from any conveniences that have been added through resolved bugs, the power levels of the Xenomorph and the perks for it and Ripley remain the same. The full set of patch notes for the update released on September 5th can be found below:

Dead by Daylight's September 5th Bugfix Patch Notes

Archives

Currency previews in The Rift no longer stack, which was decreasing game performance.

Audio

The Modern Tales' menu theme is no longer played when Meg is equipped with the Movie Night outfit.

Characters

The Xenomorph no longer has an animation stutter upon entering a tunnel.

The Xenomorph is no longer able to perform a Tail Attack against Survivors who have escaped through the Exit Gate.

Survivors now correctly play an animation when interrupted from interacting with the Flame Turret.

The Xenomorph is no longer able to see Generators, Lockers, and Survivors during transitions in and out of tunnels.

The Oni Outfit "The Minotaur" is no longer missing horns and teeth during a Mori.

When a Survivor sabotages a Hook, their head no longer clips inside the Hook.

Fixed an issue that caused Ellen Ripley's Very Rare 'Out Of Uniform' t-shirt to clip through her arm during certain animations.

Fixed an issue where The Trickster's arm would clip into the camera with certain Cosmetics after a Survivor escapes from his grasp.

Fixed an issue with The Cenobite Add-On "Greasy Black Lens", which would fail to reveal the Survivor hit by a possessed chain.

Fixed an issue with The Doctor madness effect where some of the Doctor illusions would sometimes spawn in the floor or outside of the levels.

Fixed an issue where The Xenomorph was able to see Survivors in Tunnels, located on 2nd floor, if they were standing in the path

Fixed an issue where The Xenomorph tail was missing while in Crawler Mode

Environment/Maps

Fixed an issue in Haddonfield where an invisible collision was blocking the players on the roof of the house

Fixed an issue in Nostromo Wreckage map where the traps would be hidden under assets

Fixed an issue where Victor could jump on the table in the Nostromo

Fixed alignment issues with the survivor animation vault

Fixed an issue where a placeholder tile would spawn in Eyrie of Crows

Fixed an issue with the vaulting in Junkyard that affected the animation of the female characters

Fixed an issue where a branch is floating over the Skull Merchant base

Fixed an issue where small branches were blocking killers with chainsaws in Eyrie of Crows

Fixed an issue where the killer could not grab a survivor off a generator in Thompson's House map

Fixed an issue where Killers could not grab survivor from a generator in Badham Preschool map

Fixed an issue in Nostromo Wreckage map where an invisible collision would block characters

Fixed an issue in Dead Dawg Saloon where an entrance was not blocked as intended

Fixed an issue where the lighting on Haddonfield and in Nostromo Wreckage would change after The Xenomorph exited the Tunnels

Fixed an issue where the Killer was unable to pick up Survivors in the dying state on the Temple of Purgation and re-enabled the map into rotation

Perks

Footsteps are no longer silent when walking while Light-Footed is equipped.

Blood Rush is no longer active after being downed by the Killer.

Blast Mine can no longer be placed on a Generator blocked by Repressed Alliance.

UI

Fixed an issue where the match result appears when spectating the last survivor during Memento Mori.

Fixed an issue where the Bot Loadout Menu displays an incorrect page of items when quickly changing pages.

Fixed transparency texture for locked tooltips.

Misc