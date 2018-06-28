Dead by Daylight Curtain Call Update Released for Xbox One

Dead by Daylight’s Curtain Call patch that adds new features and revamps the game’s Iridescent Shards economy has now been deployed for the Xbox One after passing certification.
The update hit the PC version first with console players left waiting for the update as it was certified my Microsoft and Sony, but now that it’s been approved by the former, Xbox One players can enjoy all the changes. Behaviour Digital announced the release of the Xbox One patch earlier today through the Dead by Daylight Twitter account with a full list of patch notes attached.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Xbox One – 2.0.0 Patch is now Live! for more details: https://t.co/f9GpqcoGv1— Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) June 27, 2018
If you’re a Dead by Daylight players who’s been eyeing the PC patch notes longingly, you’ll know that this is a big one. Though it’s called the Curtain Call update in honor of the game’s latest DLC chapter that introduces a Clown Killer, the DLC doesn’t appear to be available just yet, at least not until the Microsoft Store updates to include the product.
For those on the PlayStation 4, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for the update with the last announcement from the Dead by Daylight Twitter account coming on June 26 to say that the certification process was ongoing. Regardless of what console you’re on, you can read up on some of the core features added and changed in this update, but you’ll want to consult the full patch notes to take in everything that’s changed.
FEATURES & CONTENT
- Content – Added a new head customization item for Dwight for players who own the Dead By Daylight: Leatherface™ DLC
- Content – Added new idle animations for Killers in the offline lobby & store sections
- Content – Added new main menu music to tie in with the DLC Chapter
- Content – Added new sounds when Emblems appear in the Tally Screen based on their quality
- Content – Integrated Simplified Chinese, Japanese and Korean community localization
- Content – Removed the RedShell third party tool from the game
- Feature – Added Tutorial levels to explain Survivor & Killer gameplay
- Feature – Added an in-game Store to purchase characters and cosmetics. The store now also hosts the Shrine of Secrets.
- Feature – Added the Player Level functionality. This is an account based progression that rewards the player with Iridescent Shards upon leveling up.
- Feature – Re-designed all confirmation prompts
- Feature – Updated the main menu and player loadout button layouts to accommodate for the newly added Store and Tutorials.
- For more details on the Upcoming content and changes, please consult the 0.0 Dev Message