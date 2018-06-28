Dead by Daylight Curtain Call Update Released for Xbox One

Dead by Daylight’s Curtain Call patch that adds new features and revamps the game’s Iridescent Shards economy has now been deployed for the Xbox One after passing certification.

The update hit the PC version first with console players left waiting for the update as it was certified my Microsoft and Sony, but now that it’s been approved by the former, Xbox One players can enjoy all the changes. Behaviour Digital announced the release of the Xbox One patch earlier today through the Dead by Daylight Twitter account with a full list of patch notes attached.

If you’re a Dead by Daylight players who’s been eyeing the PC patch notes longingly, you’ll know that this is a big one. Though it’s called the Curtain Call update in honor of the game’s latest DLC chapter that introduces a Clown Killer, the DLC doesn’t appear to be available just yet, at least not until the Microsoft Store updates to include the product.

For those on the PlayStation 4, you’ll have to wait a bit longer for the update with the last announcement from the Dead by Daylight Twitter account coming on June 26 to say that the certification process was ongoing. Regardless of what console you’re on, you can read up on some of the core features added and changed in this update, but you’ll want to consult the full patch notes to take in everything that’s changed.

