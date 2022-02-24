Is a Dead by Daylight Dating Sim in the Works?

When a video game becomes popular enough, it often inspires spin-offs, and those can feature wildly different gameplay from the original. It appears that’s the plan for Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive, as the company has apparently filed a trademark for the title “Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim.” The trademark was shared to the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, and then on Twitter by @LeaksDBD. While the trademark seems legitimate, readers should take this potential leak with a giant grain of salt until we get official confirmation from Behaviour Interactive!

The trademark can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

If this trademark really is for a Dead by Daylight spin-off game, it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out! Unsurprisingly, replies to the Tweet above are filled with comments from Dead by Daylight fans eager to romance classic horror movie villains like Michael Myers, Ghostface, and Sadako. Of course, none of them seem like ideal partners. Ghostface is the type to constantly blow up your phone, while Michael Myers is the type to answer it and say nothing at all (just ask Laurie Strode). Sadako could be the perfect candidate to cuddle up with in front of the TV, provided she isn’t trying to kill you; perhaps that element will play into the game, too! Surprisingly, no one seems to have mentioned Pinhead, even though his whole series is focused on him trying to find that special someone.

While it’s fun to think about classic horror villains appearing in a dating sim, it seems a lot more likely the game would focus on Dead by Daylight‘s original characters, instead. That would leave players with villains like The Artist, The Hillbilly, and The Twins. Regardless of who shows up, it definitely seems like the kind of thing that could be a lot of fun, if done right. If this really is happening, hopefully Behaviour Interactive won’t keep fans waiting too long for some kind of announcement!

Would you play a Dead by Daylight dating sim? Do you think the game would need licensed characters?