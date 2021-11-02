Dead by Daylight Update Makes 15 Changes and Fixes

A new Dead by Daylight update is live on mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia alongside official patch notes that reveal, detail, and in some cases, explain every tweak being made to the popular horror multiplayer game. Titled Update 5.3.2, the new patch doesn’t come with any new content or make any major changes to the game, but there are 15 different fixes and changes players should make note of.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is or, in other words, how long it will take to download. Of course, it will likely vary by platform. Whatever the case, the download shouldn’t be anything too major given the size of the patch notes.

Below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes, courtesy of the game’s forums:

Features:

Boon Totems – Disabled an animation restriction that caused many boon totems to be unsnuffable by the killer due to the placement of the totems. Dev Note: We intend to re-enable this in a future patch, once we have had time to located and reposition all offending totems so that they play nice. This will result in some totems being snuffable through collision, but we are erring on the side of caution to ensure that all totems can be snuffed by the killer until then. Enjoy it while it lasts, Killer Mains!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that caused the archive widget to appear without any challenge selected when there would be a challenge selected in the tome page. Fixed an issue that caused the purchased survivor to be unlocked and no Auric Cells to be spent after getting a “Purchase Failed” error in the store. Fixed an issue that caused the player to be able to level up two character Bloodwebs at the same time. Fixed an issue that caused Survivors using the Clairvoyance perk to be able to push other players. Fixed an issue that caused the interaction bar not to become red when blessing a hex totem. Fixed an issue that may cause reverse bear traps installed by the Pig’s Video Tape add-on not to kill survivors when the timer runs out. Fixed an issue that may cause survivors to be unable to move when a generator is completed when the Pig has the Video Tape add-on equipped. Fixed an issue that caused the Adrenaline perk not to trigger if the Survivor was not eligible to receive the effect when the exit gates are powered. Fixed an issue that caused the grass and foliage to become partially black as players walk through. Fixed a potential wrong active node state in the Archives. Fixed an issue that caused survivors repeatedly scream when crouching while being puked on.

Switch only:

Fixed a text overlapping issue in the Keybinding menu. Fixed a performance issue in docked state by deactivating the menu movement when moving the cursor. Fixed an issue that could cause an excessively long / infinite loading screen.

Dead by Daylight is available via mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.