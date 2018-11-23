‘Dead by Daylight’ Is Half Off for Black Friday

It’s here! Black Friday is a chance for everyone to score some sweet savings, whether it be for personal wants and desires, or buying for friends and family. For those looking to gift the gift of “spoops,” Dead by Daylight is half-off for a limited time over on Steam as part of their Autumn / Black Friday sale.

Usually $20, the online horror adventure is slashed by half, with the Deluxe Edition getting a whopping 60% discount from its original $30 price tag. For those that may not know, “Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught, tortured and killed.”

The Survivors will play in the third-person perspective and will have a leg up on the Killer with additional situational awareness. For those that play the Killer, the game shifts to a first-person perspective for a more honed experience.

Other key features include:

• Survive Together… Or Not – Survivors can either cooperate with the others or be selfish. Your chance of survival will vary depending on whether you work together as a team or if you go at it alone. Will you be able to outwit the Killer and escape their Killing Ground?

• Where Am I? – Each level is procedurally generated, so you’ll never know what to expect. Random spawn points mean you will never feel safe as the world and its danger change every time you play.

• A Feast for Killers – Dead by Daylight draws from all corners of the horror world. As a Killer you can play as anything from a powerful Slasher to terrifying paranormal entities. Familiarize yourself with your Killing Grounds and master each Killer’s unique power to be able to hunt, catch and sacrifice your victims.

Constantly new Killers and experiences are being added, making this online game a treasure in the horror community. Traditionally, it’s really not all that scary but if you’re a total wuss like I am – prepare to scream – a lot – from jump scares. I’m not ashamed, I’m not proud.

To take advantage of this particular deal, head on over to the Dead by Daylight Steam page right here.