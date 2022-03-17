Dead by Daylight Releases 3 Surprise Skins

Dead by Daylight creators Behaviour Interactive just went and dropped three new skins into the game’s store for players to customize their favorite Survivors. The new skins are for Élodie, Felix, and Ace, and they’re all part of the Rockabilly Collection which was originally released in March 2021. There are no skins in this set for the Killers, however, so those who prefer that side of the experience will have to just appreciate these new ones in-game while they wait on their own skins to release.

Behaviour shared the video below this week to reveal the appearances of the three skins. All of the skins are classified as “Very Rare” under the game’s cosmetic rarity system, and you can purchase them from the in-game store right now if you’ve got the funds for them.

Over on the Dead by Daylight site, some context for each of the cosmetics was shared, too. You can find all of that info below with the video above to compare the descriptions with the skins’ appearances.

Élodie Rakato – 50s Night Out

“A life dealing in the collection of rare antiques leads to interesting encounters from time to time. It wasn’t often that Élodie got invited to retro 50’s inspired bars by collectors, but one must go where the action is. Sometimes, if she got lucky, there’d even be a dress code.”

Felix Richter – Bowling Night

“It wasn’t his choice to join the bowling league, but Felix wasn’t about to let his colleagues down. And if his return to the lanes happened to reveal an innate bowling aptitude he may or may not have been concealing for years, then so be it. Time to dust off the shirt.”

Ace Visconti – Retro Party

“When he first caught wind of a 50s-themed poker night, Ace was all-in. Grease in his slicked-back hair to match his greasy wins on the river? The perfect combination for a nostalgic scoundrel with cash to burn.”

When the Rockabilly Collection was first released, it debuted with skins for Jane, Kate, Nea, and Meg. People had their praises and complaints for the skins, but one of the questions about them centered around the fact that they were only for female Survivors. Some players felt the male characters could’ve gotten some impressive rockabilly looks, too, so perhaps that’s why we’ve gotten the distribution we did in this new release.

Dead by Daylight’s newest skins are now available to purchase in-game.