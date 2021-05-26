Dead by Daylight Update Confirms Perks for Resident Evil Killer, Survivors

Dead by Daylight creators Behaviour Interactive unveiled this week the plans for the game’s next Chapter, the one based on Resident Evil content. Nemesis, Leon S. Kennedy, and Jill Valentine will all be joining the horror game on June 15th with each of them sporting unique powers and perks to separate them from other Killers and Survivors. While those perks were not fully revealed during Behaviour’s livestream event, we know from the update that’s been added to the game’s test servers what the characters are capable of.

These sorts of detailed looks at the perks are never really shown during the livestream events or the patch notes themselves, so you have to hop onto the test servers to see them for yourselves. If that’s not an option, you’ll have to wait for others to share the information online, a situation which thankfully happened pretty quickly after the update went live on the test servers.

From the ravaged streets of Raccoon City to the black Fog of the Entity’s Realm. The hunt is on.

Learn more: https://t.co/87YorKrRxh​#ResidentEvil #Capcom pic.twitter.com/vcTmt1Vipx — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) May 25, 2021

You can see the full details for the perks related to the new Killer as well as the perks for the two Resident Evil Survivors below. We’ve also detailed the Killer’s T-Virus perk straight from the notes for the ability to better explain how it works.