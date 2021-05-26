Dead by Daylight Update Confirms Perks for Resident Evil Killer, Survivors
Dead by Daylight creators Behaviour Interactive unveiled this week the plans for the game’s next Chapter, the one based on Resident Evil content. Nemesis, Leon S. Kennedy, and Jill Valentine will all be joining the horror game on June 15th with each of them sporting unique powers and perks to separate them from other Killers and Survivors. While those perks were not fully revealed during Behaviour’s livestream event, we know from the update that’s been added to the game’s test servers what the characters are capable of.
These sorts of detailed looks at the perks are never really shown during the livestream events or the patch notes themselves, so you have to hop onto the test servers to see them for yourselves. If that’s not an option, you’ll have to wait for others to share the information online, a situation which thankfully happened pretty quickly after the update went live on the test servers.
You can see the full details for the perks related to the new Killer as well as the perks for the two Resident Evil Survivors below. We’ve also detailed the Killer’s T-Virus perk straight from the notes for the ability to better explain how it works.
Nemesis Power
T-Virus
- SPECIAL ATTACK: Tentacle Strike
- Press and hold the Power button to charge an attack. Once charged, tap the Attack button to unleash Tentacle Strike. Hitting a Survivor with Tentacle Strike afflicts them with the Contaminated status effect and increases your Mutation Rate. If a Survivor is already Contaminated, Tentacle Strike damages their health.
- Survivors can cure Contamination by using a Vaccine found in Supply Cases on themselves and other Survivors. The amount of Vaccines is limited. After using a Vaccine, the Survivor's location will be revealed by Killer Instinct.
- Mutation Rate: Your power expands as your Mutation Rate grows. At Mutation Rate 2, Tentacle Strike can destroy pallets and breakable walls. At Mutation Rate 3, Tentacle Strike's range increases. The T-Virus icon displays the current level of Mutation Rate.
- SPECIAL ENEMY: Zombies
- When a Zombie attacks a Survivor, they inflict them with the Contaminated effect. If the Survivor is already Contaminated their health will be damaged.
- Zombies can be destroyed by a Tentacle Strike to increase your Mutation Rate, and Survivors can destroy them with pallets. Destroyed Zombies respawn after a short time.
Nemesis Perks
Lethal Pursuer
- At the start of the trial, the auras of all Survivors are revealed to you for 5 seconds.
- May be unlocked in the Bloodweb of The Nemesis from level 30+ or in the Shrine of Secrets.
Hysteria
- Whenever you put a healthy Survivor in the injured state with a basic attack, all injured Survivors suffer from the Oblivious status effect for 20 seconds.
- Hysteria can only trigger once every 60 seconds.
- May be unlocked in the Bloodweb of The Nemesis from level 35+ or in the Shrine of Secrets.
Eruption
- After kicking a generator, its aura is highlighted in yellow. When you put a Survivor in the dying state with a basic attack, every affected generator explodes, regressing their progress by 6% and causing their auras to disappeara. Any Survivor repairing a generator when it explodes will scream and suffer from the Incapacitated status effect for 10 seconds.
- Eruption has a cooldown of 90 seconds.
- May be unlocked in the Bloodweb of The Nemesis from level 40+ or in the Shrine of Secrets.
Jill Valentine
Counterforce
- You cleanse totems 20% faster. After cleansing a totem, you see the aura of the furthest totem from you for 2 seconds and you gain an additional 20% stackable speed bonus to cleansing totems for the remainder of the trial.
- May be unlocked in the Bloodweb of Jill Valentine from level 30+ or in the Shrine of Secrets.
Resurgence
- Gain 40% healing progress instantly after being unhooked or unhooking yourself.
- May be unlocked in the Bloodweb of Jill Valentine from level 35+ or in the Shrine of Secrets.
Blast Mine
- Blast Mine activates after completing a total of 66% worth of repair progress on generators.
- After repairing a generator for at least 3 seconds, press the Ability button to install a trap which stays active for 35 seconds. Affected generators will be revealed to all Survivors by a yellow aura. Only one trap can be active on a generator.
- When the Killer damages a trapped generator, the trap explodes, stunning them and blinding anyone nearby. Blast Mine is then deactivated.
- May be unlocked in the Bloodweb of Jill Valentine from level 40+ or in the Shrine of Secrets.
Leon S. Kennedy
Bite the Bullet
- You make no noise, including grunts of pain, when healing. There is no noise notification on failed healing skill checks and healing regresses by only 3%.
- May be unlocked in the Bloodweb of Leon S. Kennedy from level 30+ or in the Shrine of Secrets.
Flashbang
- After completing 70% progress on any generator, Flashbang activates.
- Enter a locker while empty-handed and press the Ability button to craft a flash grenade
- 1 charge
- Detonates with a loud bang and flashing light.
- Creates a noise distraction.
- Can be used to distract or blind.
- You leave the flash grenade behind when escaping the trial.
- May be unlocked in the Bloodweb of Leon S. Kennedy from level 35+ or in the Shrine of Secrets.
Rookie Spirit
- Complete 5 good or great Skill Checks while repairing generators to activate Rookie Spirit for the remainder of the trial.
- Once active, you can see the aura of regressing generators.
- May be unlocked in the Bloodweb of Leon S. Kennedy from level 40+ or in the Shrine of Secrets.