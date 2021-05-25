Dead by Daylight Reveals New Resident Evil Killer, Survivors, and Map

✖

Behaviour Interactive unveiled its plans for Dead by Daylight’s Resident Evil Chapter this week with the reveal of a new Killer, two Survivors, and another map. Living up to the promise of some iconic Resident Evil content being added to the game, the Dead by Daylight developers chose Nemesis from Resident Evil 3 as the Killer with Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine serving as the Chapter’s Survivors. The new map will be the Raccoon City Police Department.

As Dead by Daylight players and Resident Evil fans alike can infer from the content shown during Behaviour’s Resident Evil stream, the appearances of the game’s new crossover characters are taken straight from the game’s remakes. That means Leon will resemble his Resident Evil 2 remake’s look while Jill and Nemesis will look most familiar to those who played the Resident Evil 3 remake.

The Killer’s powers are typically the most unique and gameplay-affecting parts of each new Chapter, and that’s the case here as well with the Resident Evil content. Nemesis’ power utilizes the T-Virus to infect Survivors by striking them with a tentacle. The first hit causes the initial infection which makes Survivors cough and make more noise overall to reveal their locations. A second hit on the Survivors causes damage if they’re already infected. The length of the tentacle Nemesis strikes with grows upon infecting Survivors and reaches its max length after infecting two characters which will allow him to strike through windows, over pallets, and in other unique, unprecedented situations.

The most innovative part of Nemesis isn’t actually his own power though – it’s the zombies that pollute the maps while he’s in play. For the first time in Dead by Daylight, the new Resident Evil Chapter will add an AI-assisted component to the Killer. When Nemesis is selected as the Killer, zombies will spawn around the map and attempt to attack Survivors with no direction needed from the Killer players themselves. If a zombie infects a Survivor this way, the power of Nemesis grows and the Survivor is afflicted by the virus ailments. The only way to cure the virus is to find vaccines scattered across the map, but they’re in limited supply.

While Claire and Leon both come from the same franchise, they’re not mere reskins of each other like the Silent Hill Survivors Cheryl Mason and Lisa Garland. They’ve got unique perks, but both of them offer mixes of supportive and offensive perks. Claire has a mine, for example, which can be placed on generators to explode whenever Killers try to kick the machines while Leon has a flashbang used to disorient Killers similar to how firecrackers worked in past events.

Dead by Daylight’s Resident Evil Chapter will be available for players to purchase on June 15th.