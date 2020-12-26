Dead Cells Holiday Update Adds New Weapon, Outfits, and Balance Changes

✖

Dead Cells may have launched via early access all the way back in 2017, but developer Motion Twin is far from done working on the title. In fact, a major new update for the game has just rolled out this week and it adds a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into.

The latest patch for Dead Cells brings about a variety of changes for players on PC, most notably in the form of some new gear that can be utilized. After many inquiries, Motion Twin has finally added a new weapon to the game in the form of a katana. This item is said to be the most requested one from the game’s community and allows players to hack and slash their way through each level.

Our 21st update is live on PC! New mutations, enemy, weapon, outfits & diet plus reworks for Malaise, colour scaling & the backpack. And Hand of the King gets his very own lore room...

Coming to consoles Q1 2021.#deadcells #Steam #indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/EwruJpeGeD — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) December 21, 2020

In addition to the katana, a handful of new outfits have also been brought to Dead Cells, most of which are tied to this holiday season. The most noteworthy new costumes include one that looks like a snowman and another that resembles Santa’s clothing. While Dead Cells historically hasn’t been a game that relates to the Christmas season whatsoever, that has now changed for the better.

Lastly, a number of other small tweaks have been made to Dead Cells this week as well. Some of these involve reworks to the color scaling system and another to the backpack, which is an item that was added only a few updates back. There has also been a new lore room brought to the game to go along with five new mutations. This is only a brief list of all the new updates, however, with numerous other alterations having been made. If you’d like to see every new change to Dead Cells, you can check out the full list of patch notes right here.

One last mentionable here is that Dead Cells is soon set to receive a new DLC pack in mere weeks. The upcoming Fatal Falls expansion is set to arrive at a still undetermined date in January. To go along with that, console players of the game will see this new update roll out on their accompanying platform sometime next month, too.

Dead Cells is available right now and is playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In addition, it is also a backward compatible title that can be played on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you would like to continue following all of our coverage on the game in the future, you can do so right here.

So is this latest update for Dead Cells finally going to convince you to pick the game back up, or perhaps play it for the first time? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to chat more.