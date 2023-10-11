Dead Island 2 Haus DLC Gets Release Date

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have today announced the release date for Haus, which is the first major piece of DLC coming to Dead Island 2. Following roughly a decade of anticipation, Dead Island 2 finally launched at the start of this year and ended up being pretty well received by both fans and critics. Now, Deep Silver is looking to take advantage of the open-world zombie-slaying game's success through an all-new expansion that will drop in less than a month.

Releasing on November 2 for all PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, Haus will come to Dead Island 2 and will give players a new area to explore within Malibu. The DLC is set within a "stylish villa" that is run by a deranged billionaire who has created a death cult. Haus won't only be expanding the game's story, though, as it will also give players a handful of new weapons and cards to use to upgrade their character. Notably, this DLC will bring a new crossbow that will let players take out zombies from afar along with eight additional skill cards to help create a more unique character with upgraded abilities.

"Haus gives players an entirely new storyline to smash zombies through," says the DLC's description via a new press release. "Amidst the Zompocalypse, a billionaire's secret techno-death cult fights for survival in Haus, where humanity is unleashed from its moral restraints. The group's leader, Konstantin, prophesizes that this is the 'paragon of a new future.' It's up to players to prove them wrong. Players will battle through Haus with new weapons and cards, which they'll need to use against the ever-growing population of undead seeking their next meal."

What's Next for Dead Island 2?

Following the release of Haus, Deep Silver has already confirmed that Dead Island 2 will continue to receive additional DLC down the road. Specifically, the game's next add-on is titled SOLA Festival and is planned to roll out in the first half of 2024. Details on this expansion are still sparse, but more information will surely be unveiled in the months ahead. Until that time, Dead Island 2 players can likely expect more updates and patches to improve the current state of the game, especially in the wake of Haus launching.

To that end, if you'd like to learn more about some of the additional unlockables that will be seen in Haus, you can find a list of features below.



Dead Island 2 Haus New Features