Dead Island 2 Gets New Update With DLC Release, Patch Notes Revealed

Dead Island 2 has a new update today that has released with the SoLA DLC.

A new update for Dead Island 2 has today gone live alongside the action-adventure game's second major expansion. Since its launch this past year, has continued to support the Dead Island sequel with new content and quality-of-life improvements. This was most prominently seen with the Haus expansion, which released near the end of 2023. Now, a new add-on titled SoLA has been let loose today, but even those who don't pick up the latest expansion can expect some changes to DI2.

As of this moment, Title Update #5 for Dead Island 2 has been released across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The most notable thing that this patch accomplishes is related to the SoLA Festival DLC, which can also now be played. Beyond this, though, Dambuster also happens to have made a number of key changes to the core game. To that end, the studio has resolved crashes that have occurred on certain consoles and has resolved other bugs tied to certain challenges and achievements. There have also been some balance adjustments made to specific weapons in addition to one minor fix associated with the Haus DLC.

You can find the full patch notes for today's new update to Dead Island 2 attached at the bottom of the page.

Dead Island 2 Update #5 Patch Notes

General

· Fixed Out of Memory crashes on Gen 8 consoles

· Implemented a variety of fixes for crashes and to further improve stability

· Fixed an issue where the 'Legendary' challenge may not mark as complete upon fulfilling requirements

· Fixed an issue where the 'Ooh Shiny' Achievement may not unlock upon fulfilling requirements

· The 'Heavy Hitter' skill card will now correctly increase the players heavy attack damage

· The 'Big Shot' weapon will now properly activate on hit/kill perks and skill cards

· Uncommon elemental mods damage has been slightly increased

· Fixed an issue with 'Rallying Cry' showing the wrong buff icon to clients

· Balanced the damage output of the 'Ground Pound' & 'Quake' combo

· Balanced the damage output of the 'Dash Strike' & 'Hammer Fist' combo

Haus

· Fixed a hard lock caused by saving and quitting twice during the 'Dinner Date' quest