Dead Island 2 Gets Delayed Once Again

Dead Island 2 has been delayed once again. Dead Island 2 is the sequel to a pretty successful co-op zombie game that was released in 2011. It didn't set the world on fire with its gameplay or story, but it was fun enough and sold enough to warrant a sequel. A spin-off was released in 2013 just ahead of the reveal of a proper sequel in 2014. The sequel has been in the works ever since, but has undergone a rocky development. Dead Island 2 has switched developers, been delayed, and disappeared from the public eye. Dead Island 2 was re-revealed to the world over the summer with a pretty firm February 3rd, 2023 release date... but unfortunately, it has been pushed back.

Dead Island 2 has been delayed to April 28th, per an earnings report from Embracer Group. Embracer owns Deep Silver, the publisher of Dead Island 2, so this is about as official as it gets in terms of an announcement. Given there hasn't been a ton of marketing since the re-reveal, this isn't too surprising. It wasn't necessarily expected, but the lack of information about the game with just a few months until its release certainly should've indicated that something was up. The official Dead Island Twitter account did note that it would take the extra 12 weeks to ensure the game is something they can be proud of. To make up for it, there will also be a new trailer and gameplay showcase on December 6th on the official Dead Island channels.

The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now. The new release date for Dead Island 2 will be April 28th 2023.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/Vf1NARTECo — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) November 17, 2022

This may also be a way to distance itself from competition. Games like Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Space remake, and more are slated to release in Dead Island 2's original release window, so Deep Silver and Embracer may be hoping to have room to breathe with this new release date. Either way, it won't be too much of a wait!

Dead Island 2 is slated to release on April 28th, 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.