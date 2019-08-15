Dead Island 2 Fans Are Really Worried About The Game Following New Announcement

Today, Deep Silver and THQ Nordic announced that Dambuster Studios has taken over the Dead Island franchise and is now leading development on Dead Island 2, and will make any future releases in the series if there are any more after Dead Island 2, which, at this point, may never actually release. The news came during THQ Nordic’s latest earnings call, and has fans really worried about the game, even more so than before, which is hard to do, because not many had any hope for the game after developer switches and multiple set-backs.

As you may remember, Dead Island 2 was announced all the way back in 2014 at E3. At the time, it was in development under Yager Development, the team perhaps best-known for the terrific Spec Ops: The Line. However, in July 2015 the studio was dropped from the project, which was then put on ice. Then in March 2016, it was confirmed Sumo Digital was taking over, a team with a somewhat okay track record, though far from the best studio around. This year it put out Team Sonic Racing and Crackdown 3. While the former was received somewhat warmly, the latter bombed a bit. In other words, it wasn’t the most promising sign for the game’s quality.

However, Dead Island fans don’t have to worry about that anymore, because the studio is no longer on the game. Rather Dambuster Studios is. This is the third developer now on the project, and fans are starting to get really worried. Why? Because Dambuster Studios is a one game studio that has only put out Homefront: The Revolution, one of 2015’s worst games that perhaps killed the Homefront series. In other words, it’s not exactly the name you want to see attached to a project that’s already had a boatload of problems.

I won’t be surprised if dead island 2 takes over 20 goddamn years to come out and then suck ass like duke Newcomb forever — 𝔸ℂ Dex? (@ACWilliams818) August 14, 2019

There’s no word when Dead Island 2 will release or what platforms it will release on.