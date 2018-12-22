Former ‘Dead Island 2’ Dev Hints That the Game Has Switched Hands Yet Again

News on the Dead Island 2 news front has been grim, with talks of cancellation constantly on the horizon. Though the team behind the notoriously difficult zombie game has assured fans that the game is still on, it’s been quite some time since the last update. Now it looks like the trying title has switched hands … again.

In a now deleted tweet first shared over at OnlySP, former Dead Island 2 dev Jan David Hassel just added a whole new layer of confusion when he said, “Supposedly at DS Dambusters Now? Kind of lost track after they took it from us at Yager.”

If Hassel is correct, that means that the delayed game is now under the Deep Silver umbrella with Dambusters, their subsidiary. Since that studio just recently went on a huge hiring spree with even more job openings available now, the dots may be connected that the Dead Island sequel may have finally found its home. If so, that makes the fourth time a charm…

After Dead Island 2 was announced in 2014, the sequel fell victim to a wide variety of road bumps that affected work on the title. After a split with its previous developer and Deep Silver, production was moved to Sumo Digital in 2016. With few updates here and there, news – as mentioned before – has been scarce, though a listing for the title did appear for a short time on the Microsoft store just before E3 2018.

Hopefully this update, however small it was, means more stability for things in the near future. Perhaps we’ll finally get a release date at some point in 2019, we can only hope!

Thoughts on the long road for the Dead Island sequel thus far?

