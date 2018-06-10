Dead Or Alive 6 Gets New Gameplay Video

Just a couple of days after its release, Dead Or Alive 6 has gotten a first look at gameplay.

As you can see from the trailer, the developers at Team Ninja are trying to shy away from the usual “sexy” factor that the series is known for, and instead focusing more on the fighting tactics of a number of different characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video comes from IGN Live, which features a glimpse of a number of new stages within the game. They look like they’ve evolved quite a bit from the previous Dead Or Alive releases, with a few touches to make them look one cut above.

Not only that but we get a good variety of the characters that will be included. Kasumi returns, and even though she’s not as scantily clad as previous games, she still shows off some suave style as she lays out opponents with punches, kicks and other great moves.

As you can see, the game’s visuals also introduce new fighter expressions, along with a dynamic that truly takes advantage of 4K. So you can bet that if you’re using a PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X, you’ll get the most mileage out of Dead Or Alive 6.

And the gameplay looks sharper than ever. We do get a glimpse of what your combatant can do, along with the Fatal Rush and Break Gauge that are being introduced for the first time ever. This is definitely something that DOA veterans will love, but other players can get into as well.

Along with Kasumi, Dead Or Alive 6’s cast will include Ryu Hayabusa, Helena, Jann Lee, Zack, and Hayate, and other fighters that will be introduced over time. We’re likely to see a number of new brawlers enter the picture along with these fan favorites, so keep a close eye out for who’s coming next in the months ahead.

We’ll be going hands-on with Dead Or Alive 6 later this week, so we’ll have more information how the game works in the days ahead. For now, though, there’s a lot for fans to get excited over.

Dead Or Alive 6 will release in early 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.