Dead Space Remake Developer Wants to Continue With the Series

Last month, Electronic Arts and EA Motive released a remake of the original Dead Space. Coming nearly 10 years after the last entry in the series, EA Motive had big shoes to fill. Thankfully, the remake released to universal acclaim, with many critics praising the way EA Motive improved on the original. Naturally, there are a lot of questions about where the franchise will go from here, but it seems EA Motive wants to play a role in that future. In an AMA hosted on Reddit, the developer revealed its desire to continue with the series.

"We've said both internally and externally that we'd be interested in continuing our work on the Dead Space franchise. Our Core group is passionate about the brand and we need to discuss what's the right next step for us," the developer wrote. "There's numerous factors that need to be taken into account at a studio and company level but first, the team will take a well deserved vacation before determining what's next."

It's far too early to tell how well the Dead Space remake has performed in terms of sales, but the game's performance will likely determine the future of the series. In an ideal world, fans won't be waiting another decade before seeing the series revisited, but a lot of critically-acclaimed games have struggled to find an audience lately; hopefully Dead Space won't continue that trend!

The original Dead Space released in 2008, and was followed by Dead Space 2 in 2011, and Dead Space 3 in 2013. Naturally, many fans are expecting to see EA Motive remake the second game, or perhaps even create Dead Space 4. This Reddit AMA is not the first time that Motive has teased its desire to continue on with the series; earlier this month, senior producer Phil Ducharme and creative director Roman Campos-Oriola hinted at their desire to do just that in an interview with GQ. For now, fans are just going to have to wait patiently to see what the future may hold!

