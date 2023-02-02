Dead Space Remake Developer Teases New Game

The developer of the Dead Space remake has teased the possibility of more entries in the franchise. Dead Space is a really beloved horror franchise, but it was somewhat short-lived compared to the likes of Resident Evil which seemingly just never ends and has expanded across many mediums. Dead Space got three mainline games, some books, and a couple of animated films, but this all happened in the span of roughly five years. After Dead Space 3, EA shifted gears and wanted to focus more on online-centric titles, leaving Dead Space in the dust. However, the remake is being received incredibly well and will likely sell fairly well too.

That has left fans wondering what comes next after this remake. Some Easter eggs in the remake suggest a Dead Space 2 remake could happen. Fans are also wondering if this could lead to a brand new game, like Dead Space 4. It seems there is a chance it could happen. Dead Space senior producer Phil Ducharme and creative director Roman Campos-Oriola spoke to GQ about the new remake and noted that they hope that they can do more with the Dead Space franchise.

"For sure, it's a hope that we have," said Ducharme. "There's interest on my side and I think on Roman's side – you can see his smile – in exploring Dead Space more. There are ideas, that's for sure. We're finishing this week, we're going to be making sure that that launch goes well and that there are as few technical issues as possible. We're gonna be heading out on vacation and then we'll sit down and we'll have those discussions within EA to say, 'Well, what's next?'"

Of course, we have zero idea what this could look like. Whether it's another remake or a brand new game remains to be seen, but it seems like things are off to a good start. EA Motive, the team who made the remake, are currently working on a new Iron Man game, which will likely become the new priority for the team.

[H/T GameSpot]