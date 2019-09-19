Guinness Record-Setting Horror Game Deadly Premonition Gets a Collector’s Edition for the Nintendo Switch

The 2010 game Deadly Premonition earned cult-classic status thanks to wildly divisive critical reviews. In fact, it holds the Guinness world record for the most critically polarizing survival-horror game ever made. Let’s put it this way – if you’re down for an eccentric, unintentionally hilarious, so bad it’s good horror gaming experience, Deadly Premonition is for you. It’s often been described as “Twin Peaks the game”, which pretty much says it all.

If you have a Nintendo Switch, you can pre-order a copy of the standard edition of Deadly Premonition Origins right here on Amazon for $39.99, but an additional $10 will get you the Collector’s Edition with a highly amusing pin set. Both versions will arrive on November 21st and you won’t be charged until they ship. The official description for the game reads:

“Deadly Premonition is a third-person survival horror action game which puts players in the role of FBI Agent Francis York Morgan. In the process of investigating a murder, players will examine a series of interlocking mysteries in a remote rural town and will encounter an array of complex characters pivotal to the unraveling of the storyline’s mystery. Suspenseful action sequences will force players to make strategic moves, gliding by enemies in the shadows or engaging them with long-range weapons or hand-to-hand melee combat. Amidst a backdrop of soaring mountains and a town filled with eccentric natives, Agent Morgan must solve the mystery of the ‘Red Seed Murders’ and stay alive in a place where supernatural creatures and a folklore killer seek to end his investigation permanently. From the unparalleled atmosphere, music and mysterious storyline to driving vehicles and exploring the entire town, Deadly Premonition will offer players a unique and haunting interactive gaming experience unlike any other.”

If you enjoy Deadly Premonition, buckle up for Deadly Premonition 2, which is slated to hit the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020. The current synopsis for the game reads:

“Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is an open-world game set in the small town of Le Carré. Your story starts in Boston, where it turns out FBI Special Agent Francis York Morgan will have to revisit the case he thought was solved in 2005. You will be solving various murders and crimes while jumping between 2005 and 2019 in true Deadly Premonition fashion.”

