Deadmau5 Is Creating a First-Person Shooter

Musician and avid gamer Joel Zimmerman, better known as deadmau5, announced that he’s working on creating his own first-person shooter.

Zimmerman shared news of his gaming project on Twitter with a tweet that included a Twitch clip where he spoke about the game and showed off the FPS that’s currently in its extremely early stages. Referring to the game as being in “mad early ‘alpha alpha’ testing,” Zimmerman took some shots with a rifle across the blocky environment that included a massive deadmau5 head towering over the map.

While it’s not entirely uncommon for celebrities to like Zimmerman to consider making their own games, you can tell from listening to him in the clip that he knows his stuff. Talking about mechanics like hit scan and bullet drop, Zimmerman referenced other titles like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds when discussing his plans for the unnamed shooter. Zimmerman is active in battle royale games like PUBG and even took the stage during Xbox’s PAX East presentation.

mad early “alpha alpha” testing… but making great progress with the team. For now, consider it a pet project… give us a year at least. https://t.co/z63JrAC6UQ — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 16, 2018

Once the news that Zimmerman is making his own shooter hit Reddit, the musician chimed in about the project and reiterated that the game is in it’s very early stages. He also added that this isn’t just a solo project and said that he’s working with a team who knows their way around Unreal Engine.

“We’re in the prototyping phase,” Zimmerman said. “Some quick answers to you fellas: Yes these are assets, I’m aware. This prototype was slapped together in a matter of two days. Also have a team of talented devs who REALLY know their shit with UE, this isn’t a solo project. This is MAD early, I just thought I’d share our progress this far.”

Zimmerman continued and explained where the team is currently at with the project as they brainstorm ideas and then more on to the finer details of the game.

“At present, we’re just setting up some basic mechanics, getting a space together where we can jam out in an arena of sorts and spitball ideas. Once we’ve agreed on that and nailed in network code and sever delegation, we head down the ‘fun and original secondary objective’ route. Once that all gets dialed in, we head into art department and clean her up and carry on improving the functionality and playability.”

He closed the comment by calling it a “long and arduous process” and adding that he looks forward to sharing more info on the project.

