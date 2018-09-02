This ‘Deadpool’ Controller Design Shows Maximum Effort

Ahhh, Deadpool. Thanks to the release of the super successful Deadpool 2 earlier this year, he’s back in the spotlight and smarmier than ever. And now, our friends over at Kustom Kontrollerz has a new peripheral design that truly fits him. Because, you know, it’s more Deadpool.

The team showcased its new design on Twitter this week, which can be found below. Both the PS4 and Xbox One designs feature a solid red color design with black analog sticks and buttons, with the Deadpool emblem appearing in the corner. It’s a simple yet sleek design, one fitting for the smart-ass superhero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You may recall earlier this year when we reviewed Controller Modz’ special custom Deadpool controller, featuring a different design but a high level of quality, also fitting for the Marvel character. It’s great as well, but Kustom Kontrollerz has proven that there’s more than one good design to go around.

If that company name sounds familiar, it’s because we’ve featured them on more than one occasion. We’ve profiled several of its creations in the past, including this awesome hybrid Spider-Man/Venom controller, along with this awesome Spawn design and these amazing Spyro the Dragon controllers. They’ve actually done pretty well for the company, as they just shipped out a pretty big order this past week.

There’s no word yet if the team is looking to go into production on these Deadpool controllers. But if you’re interested, you can email them at contact@kustomkontrollerz.com, as well as visiting their web page for more information. You can also order their other designs by request, which are well worth the moolah. Feel free to look through their Twitter page as well, and see what other designs they offer up. Hell, we saw a pretty great one revolving around The Maxx a little while back. You can see it below and yearn for the glory days of MTV’s Liquid Television.

To…The MAXX! Highly requested design for our Kustom Kontrollerz, so we made both a PS4 and Xbox One version! Who’s hyped to get their hands on this?! Tag a friend who wants one! Designed by @v_salzarulo RTs and Likes are appreciated! #TheMaxx pic.twitter.com/7hEKZ5p9Fp — Kustom Kontrollerz™ (@KustmKontrllerz) August 22, 2018

Who knows what great design these guys will come up with next? Maybe now’s a good time to throw a Mega Man challenge out there. Hmmmm.