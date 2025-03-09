Death Stranding 2 Release Date Revealed With Collector’s Edition

At last, Hideo Kojima has announced the release date for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Initially revealed back in 2022, Kojima Productions has slowly been sharing new looks at DS2 in the time since. For the better part of the past year, though, news on the game has gone silent, despite committing to a 2025 release window. Now, we know that this release window will be met when Death Stranding 2 drops in a few short months.

In a panel at SXSW, Kojima himself revealed that Death Stranding 2 will arrive on June 26th. Upon its launch, DS2 will be exclusive to PS5. Plans for the game to release on other platforms have yet to come about, but the original Death Stranding did end up hitting Xbox and PC on a long enough timeline. As such, there’s reason to believe that the same thing could happen with Death Stranding 2.

Outside of this release date, a new trailer for Death Stranding 2 was also revealed during the panel. The trailer, which you can view below, represents the longest one we’ve been given so far of DS2. This doesn’t only include more information on its story, but also a greater look at how it will play.

In addition to all of this, a Collector’s Edition of Death Stranding 2 was also unveiled. The Collector’s Edition will contain a digital download for DS2, two days of early access to the game, a Dollman figure, a set of art cards, a letter from Hideo Kojima himself, bonus in-game items, and a 15-inch figure of “Megellan Man”. Pre-orders are then set to begin in a little over a week on March 17th.

All in all, Death Stranding 2 should be one of the biggest releases on PS5 this year. Whether or not it ends up meeting expectations of fans remains to be seen, but it seems to without a doubt be increasing the scale of the original game by a substantial amount.