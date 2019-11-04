Death Stranding Behind-the-Scenes Documentary Released

Ahead of Death Stranding‘s release for PlayStation 4 on November 8th, BBC Newsbeat has released a behind-the-scenes documentary filmed during the final development moments of the game at developer Kojima Productions. In addition to the unusual look at the work in the studio before the game’s actually out, it features interviews with Kojima as well as other developers.

The 26-minute long documentary, filmed over the course of three days at the Tokyo studio, is a fascinating look at Death Stranding, Kojima, Kojima Productions, Konami, the Metal Gear franchise, and more. BBC Newsbeat gaming report Steffan Powell gets into it all in a relatively brief amount of time, and event tries his hand at describing exactly what Death Stranding is — a difficult feat, even for those that have played and reviewed the game.

“The attacks and violence seen online these days are out of control,” Kojima tells Powell at one point. “So I designed this for people to take a step back and by connecting, relearn how to be kind to others. I don’t think anyone in the world is opposed to that.”

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th for PlayStation 4, and it was recently revealed that the game would also be coming to PC in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game title right here.