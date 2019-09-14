Death Stranding Gets Stunning New Cliff and Sam Statues from Prime 1 Studio

Hideo Kojima’s long-anticipated Death Stranding is actually pretty close to hitting consoles, and Kojima Productions showed off more of the game at the Tokyo Game Show. In addition to new gameplay and more details regarding the story fans also got to see two new statues from Prime 1 Studio based on Sony’s upcoming title. Prime 1 Studio put Norman Reedus’ Sam Bridges statue on display at the Kojima Productions booth, and it looks fantastic, but they also debuted a statue based on Mad Mikkelsen’s character from the game Cliff, and it’s as stunning as it is a bit creepy, though we’re pretty sure that’s exactly how Cliff will be in the game as well, so it’s right on the money.

Both statues feature a bevy of fine details and intricate bases, like Cliff’s for instance, which has a baby on the base and lit up tentacles coming from the pack he wears over his torso. He’s also brandishing a rifle and has black goop coming from his eyes and all over his hands and face, so yeah, you’re not going to forget Cliff anytime soon, and this looks to be quite the faithful recreation of the character’s appearance in the game.

You can check out more images of Cliff, Sam, and more in the following slides, and the official description for Death Stranding can be found below.

“From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience for the PlayStation 4. Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time.

With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more.

Starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.”

Death Stranding hits stores on November 11th, 2019, and you can check out the new statues from Prime 1 Studio in the following slides! Let us know what you think in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming and collectibles!

