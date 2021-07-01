New Death Stranding Director's Cut Trailer Teased by Hideo Kojima

✖

Hideo Kojima and PlayStation revealed Death Stranding Director's Cut, a new version of the popular 2019 game, just a few weeks back with the promise that more information would be coming very soon. And while we have yet to know when those new details will actually be coming about, a new tease from Kojima himself has let us know that we'll likely be learning more in the very near future.

In a recent tweet from Kojima, the Death Stranding director seemed to mention that he is working on a new trailer for Director's Cut. Kojima noted that it had been quite some time since he edited the launch trailer for Death Stranding back in 2019. Once again, though, he found himself back at his video editing station working on something in the background. This suggested that he is working on a new video of sorts for Death Stranding Director's Cut.

I think it's been a year and nine months since I edited the launch trailer for DEATH STRANDING. This was the US version.https://t.co/nPoB1xnDLA Oh! Maybe I forgot how to use the editing machine, PREMIER. pic.twitter.com/5nwKmIhRQh — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 30, 2021

The notion that Kojima is already stitching together a new trailer for Death Stranding Director's Cut isn't a shocking one, but it might tell us that news on the game could be coming as soon as next week. In the past, Kojima has always been pretty clear when he is working on trailers of this type. And more often than not, the trailers themselves seem to end up debuting not too long after Kojima finishes the editing process.

At this point in time, it's worth stressing that PlayStation hasn't announced anything about when new info related to Death Stranding Director's Cut might be coming about. Some rumors and theories have suggested that more news on the project will be coming about at a future event from Sony, but this obviously hasn't been verified just yet.

For now, all we know about Death Stranding Director's Cut is that it's slated to be released at some point in the future. And although details are still sparse, it looks like it will be exclusive to PlayStation 5.