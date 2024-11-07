Death Stranding Director’s Cut Stealth Released on the Xbox Series X

Xbox fans are in for a bit of a surprise this morning. With no previous announcement, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is now available on Xbox Series X|S. The game will normally be priced on the platform at $39.99, but there is a 50% discount for the next 15 days, bringing it down to just $19.99. The game started life as a PlayStation exclusive, and was initially published by Sony. For that reason, a release on Xbox seemed highly unlikely. However, according to a press release (via Windows Central), Kojima Productions has officially obtained the rights to the Death Stranding IP.

The Xbox version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut features achievements and support for 4K Ultra HD. One of the big highlights for Xbox users is that it also offers support for the platform’s Play Anywhere option. That means the game can not only be played on the console itself, but also on Windows 10/11 PC. For those that like to switch between console and PC gaming, this allows them to access the same save data over cloud and jump right back in where they left off. For Xbox users that have never played Death Stranding, this would seem like the perfect opportunity.

Death Stranding was originally released in 2019 on PlayStation 4, where it received strong critical praise, and several award nominations. The game follows protagonist Sam Porter Bridges, who is voiced by Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead). The Director’s Cut dropped on PS5 two years later, offering several improvements as well as gameplay additions, which Xbox fans will be able to experience on day one. Xbox has confirmed that crossover content from Cyberpunk 2077 and Half-Life will also return. Last but not least, the Director’s Cut offers ultra-wide monitor support.

Kojima Productions has big plans for the Death Stranding IP over the next few years. A sequel is set to be released in 2025, called Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. That game was always expected to be a PS5 console exclusive, but it’s possible plans have changed now that Kojima Productions fully owns the property. It’s likely PlayStation will still have some kind of timed exclusivity, but there’s really no way of knowing for sure. In addition to the sequel, a Death Stranding movie is currently in the works from A24.

All in all, this is a pretty big deal for Xbox users. Hideo Kojima is one of the video game industry’s most respected creators, and it’s great that more people will now have a chance to experience his work on Death Stranding. It should also help tide over Xbox fans that have been patiently waiting for Kojima’s Xbox exclusive OD, which hasn’t seen much new information since its appearance at The Game Awards last year.

