Death Stranding Has Many Mads Mikkelsen Scenes Fans Will Love, Says Kojima

Earlier this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Kojima Productions not only released a brand-new, meaty Death Stranding trailer, but it announced the upcoming Kojima game will release on November 8 of this year. As you would expect, the new, lengthy trailer revealed numerous characters we haven’t seen before, but it also provided deeper and more revealing looks at characters we already knew were in the game, such as the one portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen.

And according to Kojima, the upcoming PS4 game will not only have plenty of Mads Mikkelsen, but scenes that fans of his will love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dear Mads fans: there are many scenes in DS which I think you’ll love. In this trailer there’s Mads covered in blood, Mads tied, smoking Mads, variations with Mads’ eyes, Mads with glasses… Singing Mads & Mads in battledress were new challenges. pic.twitter.com/C3eEibpiTx — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 29, 2019

As you would expect, fans of the actor are excited at the prospect of seeing the actor so much in the game, which has a premier cast of actors, including Norman Reedus and Troy Baker.

this is more Mads than we get in most games. thank you. — 9 V O L T (@9_volt_) May 30, 2019

thank you so much that’s all I have to say — trizpacto (@trizpac) May 29, 2019

Thank you for these blessings, sir 😍 pic.twitter.com/0KmIXY8I8J — Texannibals 🌵☀️🌵 #SaveHannibal (@texannibals) May 29, 2019

You already had me on the ‘Smoking Mads’. Such brilliant actors working with such a wonderful person as you makes my heart aches for more and more of Death Stranding. I’m looking forward to play your game, Koji-san, with the same smile as I played Metal Gear Solid for the 1 time. — Wash (@lothermus) May 29, 2019

Thank you for loving Mads more than anyone on earth. — mrhiddles [nsfw art] (@boltplumnsfw) May 30, 2019

Death Stranding is in development for the PS4 and the PS4 only. While it’s possible the game will eventually be ported to PS5 in some capacity, there’s been no official word of such a port. That said, a new report has surfaced claiming the game will come to PC either six months or a year after it releases on PS4.

For more news, media, and information on Death Stranding, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Who are you most excited to see in Death Stranding?