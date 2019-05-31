Gaming

Death Stranding Has Many Mads Mikkelsen Scenes Fans Will Love, Says Kojima

Earlier this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Kojima Productions not only released a brand-new, meaty Death Stranding trailer, but it announced the upcoming Kojima game will release on November 8 of this year. As you would expect, the new, lengthy trailer revealed numerous characters we haven’t seen before, but it also provided deeper and more revealing looks at characters we already knew were in the game, such as the one portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen.

And according to Kojima, the upcoming PS4 game will not only have plenty of Mads Mikkelsen, but scenes that fans of his will love.

As you would expect, fans of the actor are excited at the prospect of seeing the actor so much in the game, which has a premier cast of actors, including Norman Reedus and Troy Baker.

Death Stranding is in development for the PS4 and the PS4 only. While it’s possible the game will eventually be ported to PS5 in some capacity, there’s been no official word of such a port. That said, a new report has surfaced claiming the game will come to PC either six months or a year after it releases on PS4.

Death Stranding is in development for the PS4 and the PS4 only. While it's possible the game will eventually be ported to PS5 in some capacity, there's been no official word of such a port. That said, a new report has surfaced claiming the game will come to PC either six months or a year after it releases on PS4.

For more news, media, and information on Death Stranding, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

