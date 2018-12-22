‘Death Stranding’ “Will Be A Transformative Online Experience”

Nobody knows what Death Stranding is except for the people working on Death Stranding, and sometimes I wonder if they even know exactly what Hideo Kojima is brewing.

That said, a new bit of insight from an unlikely source suggests the game “will be a transformative online experience?”

We’ve heard in the past that the game will have some online elements, but won’t predominately be an online game, nor will it be an online game as we know online games. What the heck this means, who knows, but it sounds like Kojima alright.

But we now may have a few more details about the game’s online component. While recently in New York City, Hideo Kojima apparently met with F. Paul Wilson, an award-winning science fiction and horror author.

During a meeting between the two, the pair naturally discussed Kojima’s newest and upcoming game — Death Stranding — which Wilson believes “will be a transformative online experince.”

Hideo Kojima @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN is in NYC this week and we got together for dinner. We discussed his new project, “Death Stranding,” which I think will be a transformative online experience. The man is a true visionary (who blows my mind by calling me “sensei”). pic.twitter.com/i9HU2a3SKR — F. Paul Wilson (@fpaulwilson) December 12, 2018

What exactly “transformative online experience” means is unfortunately as clear as any thing about Death Stranding. Wilson seems to suggest here that the game will transform the online gaming space in some shape or form, though how a game that appears predominately single-player will do this, isn’t clear. But it sure is high praise, and has left many wondering just how Kojima is fitting online into the game.

Death Stranding is in development for PlayStation 4, and is currently without a release date. However, some reports and rumors have suggested it will come in 2019, but it’s quite possible this is a 2020 title.

Here’s an official story synopsis of the game for those of you unfamiliar with the premise of the PS4 exclusive:

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”