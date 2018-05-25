Deathgarden Reveals Major Changes for Upcoming Beta

For those in interested in Deathgarden, the latest title from the developers behind Dead by Daylight, we’ve got some pretty awesome news for you. Now that the Alpha period was a smashing success, the team is looking ahead at their upcoming beta period that reflects the changes requested by fans. Though we don’t have a specific date yet, we do know that Alpha players will automatically be included in the beta, and registration for those closed keys are now live!

Some of the changes requested affect the player’s abilities, such as the Stun and the Turret. Here’s what they had to say about individual skill:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hunter Weapon: Sniper Rifle’ The alpha didn’t represent the original vision with the skill ceiling being too low. The shots were too easy to pull off, so to make it more of a challenge – yet more controlled, the team has announced that they are removing the reticle in hip fire, increasing the recoil, increasing initial scope accuracy time, increasing accuracy reduction after a hot, and slightly reducing damage.

Hunter Ability: Stun Reducing its range and stun duration to match up to the original vision of a higher skill ceiling. Stamina cost is also being reduced, and the cooldown will remain the same – as per player request. “The Stun should be a deterrent for the Runners, not an easy win button for the Hunter.”

Hunter Power: Turret Mostly true to vision, the team stated that they are looking for a way to make the powerbase more “solid” in addition to a small range reduction.

Runner Improvements “We are working on many Runner improvements, including improved signs and feedback (UI), a streamlined movement system (Sprint), and additional options for Runner Vambrace Powers.



More tweaks are on the way, but first – you need to sign up! You can pre-register for a ticket right here. For more about Deathgarden:

“Set in the near future, DEATHGARDEN revolves around a spectacular real blood sport that is the most popular entertainment on the planet. Players choose to team up as Runners or to embody the Hunter, a heavily armed champion whose mission is to kill the runners, preventing them from escaping The Garden- an arena that is different every time.

The game is about the Hunter’s and Runners’ skills and the choices they make to take control of the map. Mixed with their agility, the map elevation helps create memorable moments where players hide, escape and outsmart their opponent using the terrain and buildings.”