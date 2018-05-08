Deathgarden’s Closed Alpha Starts Tomorrow

Behaviour Interactive’s Closed Alpha for the upcoming Deathgarden starts tomorrow for those who have already registered for pre-release test.

This Closed Alpha will be the first opportunity that players have to get a hands-on experience with the new game that’s currently scheduled to be released for the PC platform. Announced via a press release as well as through social media, Behaviour Interactive confirmed that the Closed Alpha will start on May 9 around 3 p.m. EST.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the gameplay that’s been previewed so far – some of that shown in the above video titled “The Vision,” the latest dev diary from Behaviour Interactive – we know that the team composition in Deathgarden is comparable to Dead by Daylight, another game from the same developer. A team of five Runners face off against one Hunter, the former having limited weaponry with a third-person perspective and the latter having more powerful weapons and a first-person view. The Runners must complete objectives to escape the hunting grounds while the Hunter seeks to eliminate each of the Runners before they can accomplish their goals.

The #Deathgarden Closed Alpha kicks off May 9th @ 3pm EST! Check out all the details & watch our #devdiary! https://t.co/7KmGqPglQi pic.twitter.com/lU0tnpgCI5 — DEATHGARDEN (@DEATHGARDENgame) May 8, 2018

Powers will also be available in the game that players will have access to after choosing a “class” to play as. A skill tree will be available to access different power upgrades with Behaviour Interactive confirming in the Closed Alpha announcement post that more powers will be added in the future.

Those wanting to participate in the Closed Alpha may be out of luck if you haven’t already registered online prior to the start of the test. The announcement said that keys will be sent out gradually with some player already reporting that they’ve gotten keys. The PC specifications were also shared in the announcement so you can get an idea of whether your PC can handle the gameplay.

“With Closed Alpha, our objective is to test our online infrastructure and gather feedback on the core gameplay. We will be sending keys gradually to players who signed up on our website in order to stress-test our servers. During this Alpha, our dedicated servers are deployed in North Virginia. We are continuing to work on optimization and for this first phase, the recommended PC specs to obtain our target 60 fps would be around: INTEL CORE I5 2400 with 6GB RAM, a NVIDIA 780GTX and Windows 7, 8 or 10 (Windows 10 providing the best experience). If your PC specs are lower than this we encourage you to still try the Alpha, but with the understanding that the framerate will improve in the future.”

A Deathgarden livestream will be held tomorrow at 2 p.m. EST to reveal the full details of what’s included in the Closed Alpha.