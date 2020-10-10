Amazon's Crucible Shutting Down Months After Launch

✖

Just a few months after it launched in May, Amazon Games’ Crucible is shutting down. The Crucible team announced on Friday that it would be ending development on the game soon with the developers instead focusing their efforts on Amazon’s New World and other Amazon Games projects. The closure process will be staggered with certain services available for the rest of the month, but on November 9th, the servers will be completely shut down.

The latest and last on Crucible was shared in am ominous “Final Crucible Developer Update” post on the game’s site this week. The Crucible team recalled the move to put the game back into its beta version after releasing it to the public and said that it’d completed all the features and milestones on the roadmap it laid out except for custom games which it said will release in the next couple of days.

After that, the team looked at feedback from the community and coupled that with collected data to see what the best decision was for the game’s future. The decision the team came to is that the game should be shut down.

“That evaluation led us to a difficult decision: we’ll be discontinuing development on Crucible,” the developer update said. “We very much appreciate the way that our fans have rallied around our efforts, and we’ve loved seeing your responses to the changes we’ve made over the last few months, but ultimately we didn’t see a healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible. We’ll be transitioning our team to focus on New World and other upcoming projects from Amazon Games.”

We've made the hard decision to halt development on Crucible. Click here for more information: https://t.co/eovaB4LITr — Crucible (@PlayCrucible) October 9, 2020

For those who are still playing Crucible and even those who bought it but stopped long ago, there’s still some good news in sight. Full refunds for things like the Founder’s Pack and optional in-game items will be offered for all Crucible players. Those who are still active in the game can look forward to a “final playtest and community celebration” held in-game and on Discord, though a specific date was not given.

“After that point we’ll be disabling matchmaking, although you’ll still be able to play Crucible through the custom games feature,” the update said. “Stay tuned for more information on that event. Servers will stay up for custom games until noon PST on Monday, November 9, 2020.”

Expect more information from the Crucible team in the coming weeks on what this shutdown party will look like.