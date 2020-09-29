Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition Revealed, Comes With a Lot of Content

✖

The Demon’s Souls remake from Sony Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games will apparently be getting a Digital Deluxe Edition in addition to the base game. That version of Demon’s Souls will expectedly be pricier than the normal edition and will cost $90, but those who pick it up will apparently be getting their money’s worth with plenty of items included. It’s got everything from the original soundtrack to different souls, weapons, and other items to help players get started in Demon’s Souls.

This Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition was spotted by tipster and deal-finder Wario64 who highlighted the differences between the base game and the more expensive version. The Digital Deluxe Edition will come with everything outlined in the list below that includes the full game, the soundtrack and 13 different in-game items for players to utilize.

Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition Contents

Full game

Legendary Hero Soul

Renowned Warrior Soul

Storied Warrior Soul

Red-Eye Knight Armor

Boletarian Royalty Armor

Ritual Blade

Hoplite Shield

Ring of Longevity

Preservation Grains

Phosphorescent Grains

Bearbug Grains

Large Hardstone Shard

Moonlightstone Shard

Original soundtrack

Those who’ve played Demon’s Souls during its original release will recognize many of the items listed above. The contents of the Digital Deluxe Edition are largely findable in the game itself which means that people who buy the base game won’t miss out on all of this, only parts of it if they don’t get the premium version. For those who do purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition, you’ll find that you will likely have an easier time starting out given that you’ll be equipped with some substantial starting gear to get you on the right path.

There has been no word yet on whether people purchasing the physical version of the game will be able to upgrade to this one to get the extra content, but given the name of this edition, it seems unlikely. There’s always the chance the content could be sold as an add-on later, but for now, this appears to be the only way to get all the extras in the remake.

The reveal of this Digital Deluxe Edition follows the release of a gameplay trailer from Sony’s PlayStation 5 event earlier in the month. That same event confirmed that Demon’s Souls would be a launch title for the PlayStation 5.