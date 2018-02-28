Descenders Developer Wants To Work With Tony Hawk On New Skateboarding Game

Yesterday, we posted the distressing news that Tony Hawk is no longer working with Activision, indicating that the line of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games have come to a close. It’s a bit of sad news, despite the fact that the last few releases in the series – namely Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 – haven’t been up to snuff compared to earlier games.

“Activision owns the THPS license but I am no longer working with them,” Hawk admitted. “If I had the skills/authority to reboot servers or code games for newer systems on my own, I would be happy to…”

But hold the phone. A developer has recently stepped up and offered its services to Hawk, in the hopes of creating a skateboarding game that would be worthy of his caliber. And it’s a squad that already has its foot in the door when it comes to extreme sports dominance.

Mike Rose, the founder of the publisher behind the hit Steam game Descenders, recently took to Twitter to suggest a potential team-up with Hawk on a new project. “Dear Mr. @tonyhawk,” he wrote. “@RageSquid are currently creating the most highly rated extreme biking game ever: Descenders. They plan to tackle skateboarding next. They have a half-pipe in their office. We should chat. <3″ He also linked Hawk’s tweet, indicating that he’s very aware of his situation with Activision.

It’s unknown if Hawk has said anything on the matter, but Rose followed up with a sense of hope. “(Genuinely getting in touch with Tony by the way,” he said. “@RageSquid are massive skateboarders so making the next Tony Hawk game would be a dream come true).”

A lot of fans have voiced their support following the posting of the tweets, and it’s easy to see why. Descenders is gaining some mad popularity on the Steam front, and it’ll soon be making its way to Xbox One as well, where it’s likely to drum up business from players that love putting together speedruns and skillful combos. I definitely love what I’ve been playing thus far.

We wish RageSquid, Rose and Hawk the best of luck. Let’s make this collab happen!

Descenders is available now for Steam, and coming soon to Xbox One. You can check it out on Steam here!