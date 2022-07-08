A new Bungie job listing teases the future of Destiny. Now that Bungie is under PlayStation, many have wondered if the future of the IP is set to change. There's even been some speculation the studio could move on to something new. That said, a job listing out of Bungie for a narrative director confirms that Destiny is here to stay with "decades" of support. How this will support will actually manifest, remains to be seen, but it's clear in its commitment to the franchise.

"Destiny stands at potential's precipice," reads the job listing. "With an MMO game in market since 2014 and new projects underway, Bungie is looking for a Narrative Director who can both incept and upgrade a cohesive vision for stories and characters that help expand our Universe. This Narrative Director will oversee Destiny Universe storytelling across multiple platforms working with internal teams and external partners. In this role, you will align Narrative Leadership around the future vision for the Destiny Universe, firmly planting stakes in the ground for fans to enjoy for decades to come. You will play a critical role in ensuring we create outstanding and authentic Destiny universe narrative experiences by driving internal documentation and working across groups to ensure creative goals are aligned."

Of course, this is a job listing, so the language used should be taken with a grain of salt. This isn't a promise written in stone, it's an ad to come work at the studio. Nonetheless, a loose commitment is still a commitment.

Right now, Bungie seems more interested in supporting and expanding Destiny 2 than releasing an entirely new product called "Destiny 3." Eventually, an upgrade will be needed that can't just be achieved through iteration, but it doesn't seem like this will be needed anytime soon.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or 22 letting us know what you think. What do you want to see Bungie do with Destiny? Should it continue to support Destiny 2 as it has been or make a third game in the series?