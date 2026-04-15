PlayStation State of Play April 2026 Rumor Seemingly Debunked

Rumors of a new PlayStation State of Play happening in April have potentially been debunked. This past week, word first began spreading online that PlayStation could be looking to hold its next State of Play for 2026 relatively soon. Specifically, one rumor suggested that such a broadcast could even happen this week. However, with the week now half over, it’s looking as though PlayStation won’t end up having a new presentation after all.

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The date that had been rumored for this new State of Play was that of tomorrow, April 16th. At the time of this writing, though, PlayStation has yet to inform fans that a State of Play will be happening on this date. Historically, PlayStation has announced its State of Play events multiple days in advance so that fans have time to clear their calendar and watch the broadcast live. With no announcement of the sort having yet to come about, it’s looking pretty apparent that a new State of Play won’t be happening this week as many had hoped.

There’s Still Potential for a New State of Play This Month

Even if a new State of Play isn’t bound for this week, that doesn’t mean that one won’t happen before April comes to an end. If PlayStation at one point planned to hold a video event on April 16th, it could have merely delayed this broadcast to some point in next week or the week after. April is only at its midway point, after all, which means that there is plenty of time left for PlayStation to do something this month.

In addition, we know that a gameplay reveal of some sort for Marvel’s Wolverine has to take place soon. Insomniac Games announced last year that it would share new details and footage on its much-anticipated Wolverine title at some point during the Spring. The most obvious way to unveil more info on the game would be through a State of Play, perhaps one that is dedicated entirely to Marvel’s Wolverine.

Even if April comes and goes without a State of Play of any sort, we should be getting one before long. PlayStation has typically held a State of Play in either May or June for multiple years in a row. As such, if you’re eager to see more of what the future has in store for PS5, we should be getting a deluge of news in short order.

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