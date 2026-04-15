PlayStation Plus Is Adding 8 More Games in April 2026

PlayStation Plus is gearing up to add eight more games for those subscribed to the Extra and Premium tiers of the service for April 2026. As of this moment, PS Plus members at all tiers can snag Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream as the “free” games on the platform in April. And while these titles won’t be available for much longer, those who pay a bit more for PS Plus can expect some additional heavy-hitters to roll out next week.

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Detailed on the PS Blog, this upcoming wave of PlayStation Plus games for the Game Catalog is headlined by Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered. This PS5 revamp of the beloved open-world game Horizon Zero Dawn launched in 2024 and greatly improved the visuals and performance of the original. While this is likely the biggest highlight of April, Horizon Zero Dawn is also joined by other standout games like The Crew Motorfest and Monster Train.

Here’s the full lineup of PS Plus games which will go live on April 21st:

PS Plus Game Catalog

The Crew Motorfest (PS5, PS4)

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (PS5)

Football Manager 26 (PS5)

Warriors: Abyss (PS5, PS4)

Squirrel With a Gun (PS5)

The Casting of Frank Stone (PS5)

Monster Train (PS5)

PS Plus Classics

Wild Arms 4 (PS5, PS4)

PS Plus Members Can Now Revisit One Iconic PlayStation Nearly in Full

Perhaps the best addition to PS Plus this month is that of Wild Arms 4. Originally released on PS2 in 2006, Wild Arms 4 hasn’t ever been re-released on other platforms in the 20 years since its initial arrival. As such, for it to now be playable on PS5 and PS4 is a pretty huge deal and makes this one of the best “Classics” that PlayStation has released in months.

Beyond this, it also allows PS Plus users to now revisit nearly the entirety of the Wild Arms series on modern platforms. The original Wild Arms, Wild Arms 2, and Wild Arms 3 have been readily available on PS5 and PS4 for quite some time, but adding Wild Arms 4 to the mix makes the majority of the franchise now much more accessible. The only Wild Arms games that have yet to make the jump to current-gen hardware are Wild Arms 5 and Wild Arms XF. Perhaps in the months ahead, PlayStation will look to bring over these games as well to the Classics catalog.

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