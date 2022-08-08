Destiny 2 Rumor Teases Removal of Major Feature

A new rumor tied to Destiny 2 may have just teased that Bungie is planning to remove a core feature from the game. Dating back to the original Destiny, one of the main ways in which progression has been tied to characters comes with their respective Power Level. The higher one's Power Level is, the more players are then able to take on new activities. And while this is considered an integral part of Destiny 2 in many respects, it sounds like Bungie could not be taking Power Levels away entirely.

According to @DestinyTwoLeaks on Twitter, which has had accurate scoops in the past, Bungie is currently planning on "removing power levels and making it all one big Artifact level." This account in question states that it has heard of this potential removal of Power Levels dating all the way back to 2021 with Season of the Splicer. Assuming that Power Levels were taken out of Destiny 2, Bungie would then look to lean on a player's Artifact Level as a way of redoing the progression system.

Power level leak https://t.co/wTNkp9cD7R — Destiny Leaks (@DestinyTwoLeaks) August 4, 2022

In a general sense, this wouldn't be too shocking of a change to come about in Destiny 2. The main reason for this is because Power Levels have started to matter less and less as Destiny 2 has continued to grow. In fact, with each new expansion for Destiny 2 that releases, Bungie automatically bumps every player's Power Level to a certain threshold to ensure that they don't fall too far behind.

Obviously, it's worth stressing that this is just a rumor for the time being, so take what is being said here about Destiny 2's future with a grain of salt. Assuming that sweeping changes like this did end up coming to Destiny 2, we might hear more about the alterations later this month at the "Destiny 2 Showcase" that Bungie is holding on August 23rd.

How would you feel about Destiny 2 potentially removing the Power Level system from the game? Is this a change that would benefit the game at this point in time? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Game Rant]